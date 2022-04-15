Niecy Nash Teases Her ‘The Rookie’ Guest Spot — And Potential Spinoff (VIDEO)

Step aside, Officer Nolan!

There’s a new “oldest rookie” in town when Claws’ Niecy Nash guest stars on The Rookie as Simone Clark, a recent Quantico grad who helps our LAPD cop (Nathan Fillion) crack a domestic terrorism case. The two-parter, starting April 24 and continuing May 1, is also a pilot for an FBI-centric spinoff that would center on the school counselor turned agent.

It’s such a big deal that ABC hasn’t just created a whole ad campaign for Nash’s stint, but they’ve also hooked us up with an exclusive look at the filming of Simone’s work with Nolan & Co. Below, the multi-gifted and singularly fabulous Nash fills us in on what to expect.

What is Simone like?

Niecy Nash: Her father was incarcerated for a crime he didn’t commit and it was an FBI investigation that exonerated him. When she saw how they had such an impact on his father’s life, she was like, “That’s what I wanna do. I’m gonna join the FBI.” But she had children early and they became her priority.

Which Nolan understands, having joined the force later in life, too.

Yeah. He’s basically saying, “I get it. I’ve been where you are. You’re never gonna beat them at being younger or faster, but you have a life experience that is baked in.”

Had you worked with Nathan before?

No. We first met years ago in the valet line at a pre-Oscars party. It was like, “Oh hey, how you doing? So nice to see you, fan of your show, blah, blah, blah.” I never saw this moment coming. [Laughs]

This must be so fun for you.

It’s always delicious to unpack a new character and create a woman that is full, you know? You have more to mine from… this character is 48 and still pursuing her passions. And I’ve never played a woman on television that was [sexually] fluid before. That’ll be interesting…she likes everybody and everybody likes her! [Laughs]

The Rookie, Two-Part Event, Beginning Sunday April 24, 10/9c, ABC