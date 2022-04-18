‘Better Call Saul’ Star Tony Dalton Previews Lalo’s Season 6 ‘Warpath’

It’s been quite some time since Better Call Saul‘s Season 5 finale in 2020, which introduced a major cliffhanger involving Tony Dalton‘s Lalo Salamanca, and thankfully some answers regarding his story are on the way.

After bringing Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) across the border with him and into his Chihuahua compound, Lalo found himself in the crossfire when the man opened the gates to a team of mercenaries hired by Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). Managing to escape alive, Lalo wants people in the cartel world to believe he’s dead—but will that plan work out?

“Lalo is on a warpath,” Dalton teases. “He’s pissed off. I think he’s had enough of good times. He’s very angry and looking for vengeance.” How Lalo will exact that vengeance—for the lives lost in Mexico and for the betrayal he’s fallen victim to—remains to be seen.

Gus may be responsible for the violence, but Nacho opened the door, so who is Lalo gunning for more in Season 6? “The big man, the boss. I’d say we’d go for the big kahuna first and then worry about the employees,” Dalton notes. Plus, considering the fact that Nacho ran for his life in that wild finale, it makes sense that he’d probably try to lay low. “[Lalo is] a little more pissed with Gus,” the actor adds. “Also, Gus and the Salamancas have a history, like the Hatfields and the McCoys.”

Not only are the cartel men dueling, but the stakes are higher than ever for control within the organization. We can only imagine what Lalo is willing to do in order to protect the Salamancas and their stake. Says Dalton: “There’s a certain path they can’t change no matter what.”

“No matter what you think is going to happen,” he cautions, “it’s not. It’s going to be something completely different.” And fans of Saul and its predecessor Breaking Bad should know by now that these dramas are all about expecting the unexpected. So sit back and wait for Lalo’s next unpredictable move.

Better Call Saul, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, April 18, 9/8c, AMC