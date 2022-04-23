Callie’s Best Moments From ‘Good Trouble’ & ‘The Fosters’ (VIDEO)

Callie Adams Foster’s story has come to an end. Good Trouble said goodbye to one of its main leads in March after Maia Mitchell decided to leave the show.

After five years on The Fosters and four on its Freeform spin-off, Mitchell’s last appearance as Callie was in Good Trouble‘s Season 4 Episode 2. Callie landed her dream job in Washington, D.C., she and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) then had an emotional goodbye, and Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) and Callie had an accidental reunion on the flight. It ended with them taking off together for D.C. And just like that, our favorite Foster character has wrapped her story.

As for why Mitchell decided to leave, she posted an emotional, heartwarming post on Instagram explaining how the Australian actress became homesick when she was unable to see her family for two years. She decided to move back to Australia to be closer to them after the Season 3 finale, but agreed to fly to America to film her last episodes.

But it’s hard to let go, so, in remembrance of the inspiring Callie, who grew quite a bit from when we first met her, here are some of her best moments from The Fosters and Good Trouble.

Callie Being a Badass

Callie was always a baddie. From sending Liam Olmstead (Brandon W. Jones) to jail to dealing with toxic masculinity her whole life and getting her law degree, we’ve seen her be brave and speak the truth time and time again. Before Callie was accepted into the Fosters’ home, she was taken in for two years by Liam’s family. He was her foster brother who forced her into a relationship with him — when she was 15 and he was 19.

Late one night, Liam snuck into Callie’s room to have sex with her. Despite her pleas that she wasn’t ready, he didn’t stop, and after, he falsely claimed that she came onto him. Callie and Jude (Hayden Byerly), her little brother, were thrown out of the house.

Over a year later, Liam’s family fostered another girl, Sarah Lewis (Mary Mouser). He began grooming Sarah in the same way he did with Callie and once Callie discovered this, she told Lena (Sherri Saum) and Stef Adams Foster (Teri Polo) what Liam had done to her. Sarah left the Olmsteads’ home after a police report was filed and Liam was not found guilty because of the lack of evidence against him. Liam continued to date Sarah in secret and began using her to steal Callie’s identity, both as revenge and a way to make money.

However, Callie and Stef discovered that Liam and another girl were reaping in the profits of ruining Callie and Sarah’s credit. Sarah then testified against Liam, revealing their sexual relationship and sending him to prison. This was one of the bravest moments of Callie as she outed her rapist and helped put him in jail with her smart ploys.

Advocating for Others

Callie was always honest and upfront about what she believed in. She would advocate not only for herself but also for others. No wonder she became a lawyer — this girl had it in her this whole time! In The Fosters Season 5 Episode 12, she advocated for Ximena (Lisseth Chavez), a DACA immigrant.

Callie planned to infiltrate a local conservative anti-immigration rally in hopes of raising awareness of Ximena’s plight as an immigrant. At the event, Callie publicly called out Shiloh (Kathryn Winslow) for citing false statistics that appeared to tie together crime and immigration and asked her, “What is an American?” After Callie’s inspirational speech, Ximena’s story was picked up by The Huffington Post. Callie once again brought justice and offered help any way she could through her voice.

Speaking Up

As Callie was about to head to the Fost & Found app launch, she found out that the non-profit organization that was handling Jack Downey’s (Tanner Buchanan) case gave his foster placement to the for-profit company Arbiter, which put Jack with the foster father who ultimately killed him. Callie’s horror deepened when she learned about Justina’s (Kelli Williams) involvement with Arbiter. At the launch event, Callie took the stage and blew the whistle on Justina in front of family, friends, and lawmakers, while making a powerful speech against the bill Justina was campaigning to pass.

Supportive Sister

It may have taken some time for her to feel a part of the family on The Fosters but when Callie was adopted by the family, she never failed to be a good sister. She was always there for her brothers and sister and always had a connection with Brandon (David Lambert). They had an on-again, off-again romantic relationship on The Fosters, which ended in Season 3 when Callie decided she needed a family more than she needed a boyfriend.

When Brandon came to visit his sisters on the spinoff, Callie reminded him they are family. The two have a close bond as siblings now and seeing Callie advise Brandon in the scene below is one of our favorites! She was meant to be an Adams Foster, and this is evident from the way she created a unique bond with all her family members.

Seeing the Good in Others

In Good Trouble Season 2, Episode 17, Callie was followed to Jamie’s apartment by a homeless man with mental health issues. She calmed him down, but she and Jamie disagreed about how to deal with it and discussed how to resolve the homeless issue. Callie understood the difficulties homeless people have to go through and condoned the man’s actions, while Jamie found him dangerous. Despite being put in danger, Callie still saw the good in the man, one of many moments we saw Callie’s kind heart.

Being Vulnerable and Strong

In Good Trouble Season 1, Episode 8, Callie opened up to Rebecca (Molly McCook) about when she was raped in hopes that she would tell her in return what Judge Handelman did to her. Rebecca said it wasn’t as bad as what she went through, but Callie told her, “All abuse is bad.” Callie had been teaching valuable lessons since the beginning of The Fosters and continued to do so on Good Trouble. Many have been encouraged and inspired by her actions and words, with Rebecca’s situation one example of Callie being vulnerable and strong enough to open up to others and fight for justice.