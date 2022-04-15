Teri Polo, best known for playing Stef Adams Foster in the Freeform series The Fosters, is joining the long-running CBS drama series NCIS in a recurring role opposite Gary Cole.

According to Deadline, Polo will play Vivian Kolchak, the ex-wife of NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker (Cole). A former FBI agent, Vivian left the domestic intelligence and security service following her divorce from Alden and began working at the Defense Department as a paranormal investigator.

Polo is set to make her first appearance as a guest star in the upcoming Season 19 finale and will then return as recurring for Season 20. In March, CBS announced renewals for the entire NCIS franchise, which in addition to the flagship NCIS series, also includes NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: Los Angeles. The upcoming 20th season will tie Gunsmoke as the third-longest-running U.S. primetime drama series, only trailing Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU.

In addition to Cole, NCIS stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, David McCallum, and Rocky Carroll. Long-serving original cast member Mark Harmon, who portrayed Leroy Jethro Gibbs, departed the show in the fourth episode of Season 19.

Polo is known for her work on the Freeform series The Fosters and its spinoff, Good Trouble. Her previous TV credits include the CBS comedy-drama Northern Exposure, NBC political drama The West Wing, and the ABC sitcom Man Up! She most recently starred in the Fox musical-comedy drama The Big Leap. Outside of her TV work, Polo is perhaps best known for playing Pam Byrnes-Focker in the Meet the Parents trilogy.

