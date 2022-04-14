Dominique Fishback to Star in Donald Glover & Janine Nabers Series at Prime Video

Dominique Fishback will star in Donald Glover and Janine Nabers’ upcoming Prime Video series, the streaming service announced April 14.

The limited series is currently untitled, but it was previously referred to as Hive and is rumored to center around a “Beyoncé-like figure,” possibly played by Fishback. The actor will also serve as a producer, according to Variety.

Glover and Nabers are developing the series under their individual overall deals with Amazon Studios. They both also write for Atlanta, in which Glover stars. Nabers previously served as a producer on HBO‘s Watchmen. And the creators sparked headlines when they brought Malia Obama into the writers room on this new Hive series.

Glover talked about the project, currently in production, at the Atlanta Season 3 premiere in March. He told Variety production’s going well while singing Fishback’s praises as an actor. He also said Chlöe Bailey (now going by Chlöe) is working on the series, though it’s not clear in what capacity.

“I just like how risky they are,” he said of Fishback’s generation of actors. “They’re real actors. I just love how much they want to make something cool.” Fishback and Chlöe both attended the Atlanta premiere with Glover.

Fishback stars in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey with Samuel L. Jackson. Her performance alongside Daniel Kaluuya in the Oscar-winning Judas and the Black Messiah earned her a BAFTA nomination. Her other credits include The Deuce, The Hate U Give, the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Project Power with Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Foxx is also helping produce her one-woman show, Subverted, into a special.

Glover is also the co-star and creator of the upcoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith series at Prime Video, part of his overall deal. Phoebe Waller-Bridge recently stepped down as his co-star and was replaced by PEN15 star Maya Erskine.