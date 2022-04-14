‘Jeopardy!’: Michael Davies Set to Become Full-Time Executive Producer

Jeopardy! may have yet to announce a full-time host, but the game show is selecting a full-time executive producer as Michael Davies boards the position previously held by Mike Richards.

Davies, who stepped into the role on an interim basis following Richards’ abrupt exit, will officially have the full-time gig. The announcement was made in a letter addressed to viewers from Davies on Jeopardy!‘s official website.

In the blogpost, Davies wrote, “Jeopardy! has a massive opportunity to build further and, far from being threatened by the massive changes in the media landscape, we can take advantage of the emergence of new platforms and bring more Jeopardy! to more audiences. There is just so much more we can do together,” he acknowledged.

“So, although I never imagined I’d be writing this… Today, I am delighted to announce that I have accepted Sony’s offer to become the show’s full-time Executive Producer,” Davies continued in the blog post. “I am both honored and humbled by the faith the studio and the staff have put in me. Over the next few months, the scope of our plans will become clear,” he added. “But, for now I just want to thank everyone in the Jeopardy! community for your phenomenal support.”

Currently in its 38th season, Jeopardy! has been through some changes since longtime host Alex Trebek died in late 2020. Since then, the process of finding a permanent host has been at the forefront. While it began with several possible candidates, the competition seems to have been whittled down to two potential hosts with primetime host Mayim Bialik and guest host Ken Jennings in the running.

Both Bialik and Jennings will continue to swap off syndicated hosting duties through the remainder of this season in late July, with a final decision likely on the horizon. Until then, Davies is helming the Jeopardy! ship into the future as executive producer.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings