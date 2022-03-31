What’s Coming to Prime Video in April 2022

Prime Video has secured a solid lineup of new titles just in time for spring as the streamer unveils its April 2022 slate.

From new shows like Elgin James and Stephen Merchant‘s The Outlaws to Outer Range starring Josh Brolin, there’s plenty of new content to satisfy. And don’t miss a new season of the acclaimed animated drama Undone as well as A Very British Scandal starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany.

Below, we break down everything that’s coming to Prime Video and IMDb TV.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

April 1

*The Outlaws: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

*Luxe Listings Sydney: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Cast Away

Sweet Home Alabama

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Shanghai Noon

Con Air

Under the Tuscan Sun

Bringing Down the House

Unbreakable

Date Night

The Sixth Sense

Good Morning, Vietnam

The Watch

Rushmore

Armageddon

The Hot Chick

Signs

Brown Sugar

Garden State

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

The Recruit

Cedar Rapids

The Joy Luck Club

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Color of Money

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Young Frankenstein

Dirty Dancing

Knowing

The Spy Next Door

The Bank Job

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

The Bodyguard

Deadfall

Compliance

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior

Benny and Joon

Fargo

Saved!

Jeepers Creepers 2

Mystic Pizza

Lions for Lambs

Carrie

The Woman in Red

Raging Bull

Bull Durham

Blow Out

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Be Cool

The Idolmaker

Jet Li’s Fearless

Braveheart

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Revolutionary Road

Shrek Forever After

Pineapple Express

District 9

April 7

*Laura Pausini – Pleased to Meet You (Amazon Original)

April 8

*Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert: Part 5 (Amazon Original)

*All the Old Knives (Amazon Original)

April 15

*Outer Range: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

*Verdict: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

April 22

*A Very British Scandal: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

April 28

*Bang Bang Baby: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

April 29

*Undone: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

*I Love America (Amazon Original)

Available for Streaming on IMDb TV (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

April 1

A League of Their Own

A Thousand Words

Astro Boy

Bride Wars

Dick Tracy

Draft Day

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Fighting with My Family

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Gladiators of Rome

Head of State

Like Mike

Maybe Definitely

Napoleon Dynamite

See Also What’s Coming to Prime Video in March 2022 'Upload,' 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical,' and more titles are coming to Prime Video this month.

Need for Speed

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

One for the Money

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pearl Harbor

Shark Tale

Spread

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Medallion

The Other Woman

The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Photograph

The Spy Who Dumped Me

The Ugly Truth

Tommy Boy

Top Five

Wanted

War Room

When in Rome

When the Game Stands Tall

April 6

The Brothers Grimsby

April 12

Knives Out

April 22

*Pretty Hard Cases: Season 2 (IMDb TV Original)