‘Married at First Sight’: 6 Key Moments From ‘It’s Just a Blip’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 14, Episode 14, “It’s Just a Blip.”]

Married at First Sight‘s Season 14 couples have made it to the seasonal tradition of a group retreat in the episode, “It’s Just a Blip.”

With Decision Day looming two weeks in the future, it’s crunch time for the couples as they evaluate their strengths and weaknesses and test their compatibility. Below, we’re breaking down all of the dramatic moments unfolding in the key installment, so beware of spoilers ahead.

Traveling

The remaining four couples have been set up to attend a group retreat in Peru, Vermont for a couple of days and so the episode opens with their road trip process. As traveling commences, Jasmina jokes with Michael, teasing that she’ll sleep the whole ride there from Boston. Things are a little tenser in Steve and Noi’s car though, where they debate over her use of social media and how it impacts him. In regards to cryptic remarks she makes online, Noi won’t budge when it comes to her social media practices.

As the couples begin arriving at the retreat location, Mark and Lindsey are first to claim their room, with Michael and Jasmina not far behind them. Noi and Steve arrive third and Katina and Olajuwon get to Vermont last.

Let the Festivities Begin

While the men take to the kitchen to cook dinner, the women gab in the hot tub, covering a wide range of topics within their marriage. Mark tells his fellow men that he’s feeling good about things with Lindsey at the moment, but notes that it could always change. Meanwhile, Michael is reluctant to have any backsliding with Jasmina because he feels like it will force their marriage to fail. Steve brings up Noi’s social media stance and the men side with him.

During their first dinner together during the retreat, the couples talk about what’s going well and what isn’t. Michael shares that he’s been feeling more zen with Jasmina, Lindsey scares the table with her maniacal-sounding laugh, and Noi shuts down when Steve tries bringing up social media at the table. When it’s time for bed, Noi refuses to talk about social, and Steve agrees to let the conversation go until they’re alone at home. He gets her to crack a smile when they switch places in bed.

Activities Galore

As a new day breaks, the couples make plans for different activities, and first up are Katina and Olajuwon who go to a farm to pet and walk alpacas before enjoying a picnic. The experience is overall positive for the pair after a bumpy honeymoon excursion with some horses. When they talk about the future though, Olajuwon is pretty clear with Katina that she’ll have to adjust her timeline if she wants kids in order to also be financially stable. Steve and Noi seek adventure at a park with huge slides, rides, and more. Together, they address the fight they’ve been having and remain relatively peaceful.

Mark and Lindsey, on the other hand, aren’t doing as well. She’s upset he wouldn’t get up and seize the day, and reveals that she feels put down by him. Mark is confused by the exchange and isn’t exactly sure how to proceed. Meanwhile, Michael and Jasmina meet with a medium who connects him with his brother, dad, and other lost loved ones.

The vulnerability shown during the session between Jasmina and Michael was equally appreciated and drew them closer together. The medium also answers questions about their relationship, suggesting there might be some kids in their future, particularly twin boys.

Back at the house, Mark gets Lindsey to participate in a sound bath exercise he’s arranged for them and reshifts their mood as Lindsey reveals that the meditation session brought on the presence of her grandfather.

Game Time

That evening when the couples reconvene at the house, Jasmina and Michael lead a series of games for them to participate in. Splitting into two teams, the Undertakers take on the Grave Diggers in flip cup, kickball, and dodgeball. Among the night’s most competitive couples are Mark and Lindsey, and Jasmina and Michael.

When they return indoors for dinner, a game of “Most Likely” covering topics ranging from cosmetic surgery and lying to the individual most likely to cause a fight. When everyone answers that Lindsey’s the most likely to start a fight, she gets upset and overly defensive.

Tension in the Air

Following the dinner, Mark claims that Lindsey is upset over something else besides the game, but when he joins her in bed, it’s clear that she’s distraught as she cries. She says that it’s too much for her to handle between their own arguments and everyone else’s opinions and he agrees. Despite the tension in the air, all animosity disappears when Lindsey wakes up really sick having what she believes is an allergic reaction. Rushing to urgent care, Lindsey is treated with fluids and sleep and Mark is fully supportive.

The Final Morning

On the final day, with Mark and Lindsey absent due to her medical situation, the rest of the couples enjoy breakfast together and reflect on their retreat. Noi and Steve are still working on trust, Olajuwon lets the L-word drop while talking about Katina, and Michael reveals that meeting with a medium was a good experience for him and Jasmina.

Can their experiences on the retreat build stronger bonds? Only time will tell for certain. As the retreat wraps up, the couples begin the long drive home and the tension between Noi and Steve resurfaces when they talk about living situations after Decision Day. She admits that she’s reluctant to let go of her apartment, but he sees that as a way for her to hold onto her single life. Can they see eye to eye on the matter? Tune into Married at First Sight‘s next episodes to find out.

Married at First Sight, Season 14, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime