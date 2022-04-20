‘Married at First Sight’: 4 Key Moments From ‘Past Lives, Open Minds’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 14, Episode 15, “Past Lives, Open Minds.”]

Married at First Sight is in its Season 14 home stretch as the remaining episodes take viewers closer to Decision Day.

Before the remaining couples make that big choice though, they’re digging deep into the serious topics that could determine their futures in the episode, “Past Lives, Open Minds.” As with prior seasons, the current couples revisit significant spots from their childhoods to better understand each other. Below, we’re breaking down all of the key details, but beware of major spoilers ahead.

Post-Retreat

After last week’s retreat to Vermont, some couples are on better terms and others are still struggling to connect. Michael and Jasmina discuss how their encounter with a medium brought them closer together, and the same can be said for Katina and Olajuwon who bonded over their nature excursion. Even with this positive experience, Olajuwon wants to dive deeper into the key conversations needed to make a good choice on Decision Day.

While Olajuwon may have the future in mind, things aren’t much better between Lindsey and Mark as she complains to the camera that Mark constantly tells her she’s “too much,” and how that’s not going to work for her.

Visiting Childhood Memories

On their excursions to childhood spots, Jasmina brings Michael to her former house and high school, sharing details about a difficult youth that involved familial discord and a teacher who saved her from the gloom. When it comes time to read a letter addressed to her younger self, Jasmina breaks down and is comforted by Michael who acknowledges her own career as a teacher being a tribute to her former educator.

Meanwhile, Michael shows Jasmina his former neighborhood and he’s surprisingly nostalgic despite not having visited since his mother died of breast cancer. In the letter to his younger self, Michael advises that he be more open to showing his emotions and appreciate his family more.

Olajuwon brings Katina to his old stomping grounds and hopes that she sees how living in the projects has shaped his personality today, particularly his drive to achieve success and reach goals like having a family. Katina, on the other hand, brings Olajuwon to church where she spent a lot of time growing up, and they discuss how they might incorporate that into the lives of potential future children.

In a juxtaposition to the other participants, Steve brings Noi to his childhood home and walks her through the halls as his mother still lives there. He tells her about parties he used to have in the basement, shares his yearbook with the superlative for best dancer, and introduces her to a local song he features on.

Since Noi isn’t from the area, she doesn’t really have a place to take Steve and so she opts for a dance lesson where she opens up about her struggle to share emotions. Noi explains that music has played a crucial role in her getting more connected to her feelings in a house where her parents kept emotions stifled. As the episode carries on, Noi also unveils a letter to her younger self that advised she shouldn’t hide herself away. And Steve gives her a hug as she cries about feeling guilty for how hard her parents had to work.

Despite some ups and downs, Lindsey and Mark manage to get candid about their pasts when she takes him to her favorite spot in the woods. Lindsey tells her husband that she used to run away from home and spend hours in nature to escape the environment in her home which saw her mother pulling double duty as both mom and dad while her father was out making a living for them.

In her letter to herself, Lindsey tells a younger version of her to hold faith that people will accept her for her uniqueness and don’t let anyone dull her shine. On the other hand, Mark is overcome with memories when he brings Lindsey to Quincy to see his childhood home. Mark tells Lindsey about his parents’ dynamic and in his letter to his younger self, Mark said to show his parents love and make memories. Before driving away, he even suggests that he and Lindsey one day move to the house, but she’s only willing to accept living in the neighborhood, not Mark’s childhood home.

Cat-astrophe

Anyone who has been watching the season would know that Lindsey and Mark are cat people and sadly, they had to deal with one of the worst kinds of losses in this episode. When Mark notices something wrong with his cat JC’s eye, he inspects the animal and finds multiple sores, calling for an emergency vet trip. There, Mark receives extreme support from Lindsey, who helps him get through the harsh reality of having to put the animal down because the illness won’t pass and will only get worse if he doesn’t.

Dr. Pepper’s House Visits

Ahead of Decision Day, Dr. Pepper Schwartz is offering her expertise to the couples so they can be ready for the big moment. First up are Mark and Lindsey, who can’t see eye to eye over their efforts as he complains that she’s too much sometimes. Dr. Pepper advises that Lindsey give Mark a chance to show a more authentic version of himself by pulling back the reins on her own effort.

As for Jasmina and Michael, Dr. Pepper tells the couple to start fostering a more physical connection so there’s a better level of intimacy heading into Decision Day. When it comes to Noi and Steve, they debate the topic of life after Decision Day as they continue to disagree about Noi’s hope to live in her own apartment. Steve’s concerns aren’t necessarily eased when Dr. Pepper reveals that she lives separately from her current spouse and that it works. Only time will tell for certain what they’ll decide.

And finally, Katina and Olajuwon discuss family timelines with Dr. Pepper, and while he’s worried about her ongoing schooling, Olajuwon is more worried that starting a family will overwhelm Katina with everything else she has going on. Can they come to an agreement that fits both of them? Stay tuned to find out as Married at First Sight continues on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 14, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime