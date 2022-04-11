‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Sneak Peek: Hay Could Spell Disaster (VIDEO)

In the right (or wrong) circumstances, allergies can be deadly, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 11 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star. At the scene of a car crash, the 126 must navigate the complication to save the life of a victim.

Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) issues orders to firefighters Judd Ryder (Jim Parrack), Marjan Marwani (Natacha Karam), Paul Strickland (Brian Michael Smith), and Mateo Chavez (Julian Works). “The scene is extremely combustible,” he warns. “One spark, this hay goes up like tinder.”

Owen then joins Captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) and T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) in checking on the driver of the car. “Something darted in front of my car. I think it was a deer. Did I hit it?” she asks. Her legs are pinned, and Tommy’s concerned about a possible broken neck. And then the woman starts sneezing — she has hay fever.

“Bone shards are shifting with every sneeze,” Tommy tells Owen. “We need to get her out of here fast before one of them slices her spinal cord.” Watch the clip above for more as Owen tries to help her stop sneezing. Can they get her out?

In “Riddle of the Sphynx,” the members of the 126 race to find and save a mystery victim in a car crash. Meanwhile, Owen faces a crisis in his relationship with Catherine (Amy Acker). Plus, Tommy goes on a first date (with Amaury Nolasco’s Morris). And Officer Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva) is surprised when he meets T.K.’s AA sponsor. After the couple’s encounter with Owen’s stalker, Sadie (Julie Benz), T.K. is back to day 1 of his sobriety since she drugged them with opioids.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox