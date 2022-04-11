‘The Batman’: Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader to Stream on HBO Max

The Batman is coming to HBO Max. The Warner Bros. Pictures blockbuster film from writer and director Matt Reeves will make its streaming debut just over a month after it premiered in theaters.

Beginning Monday, April 18, subscribers can join Robert Pattinson‘s caped crusader in Gotham City for a mystery that takes that vigilante detective and reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne on one wild adventure. Following the movie’s streaming debut, fans can catch its official first HBO airing on Saturday, April 23 at 8/7c.

When a killer begins targeting Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic torture scenarios, Batman will embark on an investigation into a trail of cryptic clues that leads him to an underworld filled with familiar characters ranging from Selina Kyle, The Penguin, and Carmine Falcone to The Riddler.

Aiding Batman in his efforts to unmask Gotham’s latest threat is James Gordon, played by Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright. Following the clues, when they lead closer to home, the mastermind’s plans become clearer and The Batman must forge new relationships to bring justice to the city laden with corruption.

See Also 'The Penguin': HBO Max Officially Orders 'The Batman' Spinoff Series Colin Farrell will reprise his role as Oswald Cobblepot in the limited drama from executive producer Matt Reeves.

Along with Pattinson and Wright, the film features Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oz, otherwise known as The Penguin.

Following the theatrical release of the movie, HBO Max ordered a Penguin-centric series that will star Colin Farrell’s Oz. So, tune in when The Batman begins streaming for an introduction to his character and catch the movie when it airs on HBO.

The Batman, Movie Premiere, Monday, April 18, HBO Max (airs Saturday, April 23 at 8/7c, on HBO)