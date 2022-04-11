Larry David Reveals ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Will Return For Season 12

Larry David will be getting into more socially awkward hijinx as the comedian-actor confirms that his hit series Curb Your Enthusiasm will return for a 12th season.

The Seinfeld co-creator revealed the news at a TV Academy event with the Directors Guild of America on Sunday night, reports Deadline, answering in the affirmative when asked whether he’ll do more of his long-running HBO comedy series.

Season 11 of the Emmy-winning sitcom premiered on October 24, 2021, and followed Larry as he dealt with the fallout after a burglar drowned in his backyard pool. After the police inform him that the law requires a five-foot fence around his pool, Larry starts dating councilwoman Irma Kostroski, played by Tracey Ullman, in hopes of getting the law changed.

The show first premiered with an hour-long special in October 1999 before being commissioned for a full first season in October 2000. There is no strict airing schedule, as the series follows the whims of David, sometimes disappearing for years at a time. The show’s biggest break was the six-year hiatus between Seasons 8 and 9.

“As usual, if [Larry] has an area that he is excited about, we’ll do more. I imagine he will,” HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys told Deadline in February.

In addition to Curb Your Enthusiasm, David continues to work with HBO on the upcoming documentary special The Larry David Story. The two-episode special was initially scheduled to air in March but was pulled at the last minute at the request of David, who decided he wanted to film the program in front of a live audience. The project is expected to dive into David’s personal and professional life.

The DGA event was attended by David, Curb executive producer Jeff Schaffer, and series stars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, JB Smoove, Cheryl Hines, and Richard Lewis.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12, TBA, HBO