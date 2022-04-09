Jessica Alba to Star in ‘Confessions on the 7:45’ Netflix Thriller

Jessica Alba is returning to TV. The actor will star in Confessions on the 7:45, a Netflix adaptation of Lisa Unger’s bestselling novel of the same name. Encanto co-director and co-writer Charise Castro Smith is adapting the novel for the small screen.

In Confessions on the 7:45, Alba will play a working mom whose life is upended when she meets a stranger on a commuter train, Deadline reports. Her life will unravel and betrayals will be revealed, making her question whether we can ever truly know the people closest to us.

“I could not put this book down. The moment I read the line, ‘If you want to keep a secret you must first hide it from yourself,’ I was hooked,” Alba said in a statement. “This book is about trying to bury secrets and the shame we carry until the truth exposes us. I can’t think of a more exciting person to partner with on this project. Charise is so ridiculously talented and truly gets every nuance under the skin of these characters and their web of lies.”

Alba will executive produce the psychological thriller with 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Oly Obst, and Castro Smith will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

This is the actor’s first foray into television since L.A.’s Finest was canceled after two seasons in 2020. Alba is also executive producing and starring in the upcoming Netflix movie Trigger Warning.

Confessions on the 7:45 marks Castro Smith’s return to Netflix after serving as a writer and producer on the hit series The Haunting of Hill House. She also wrote and produced for The Exorcist and Sweetbitter. In March, Encanto won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. She co-directed and co-wrote the film with Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

