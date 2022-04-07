Tom Hiddleston to Star in ‘The White Darkness’ Apple TV+ Limited Series

Loki — sorry, Tom Hiddleston — is set to star in The White Darkness, a new drama series from Apple TV+, the streaming service announced April 7.

The White Darkness — based on the nonfiction David Grann novel of the same name — follows the true life account of Henry Worsley (Hiddleston), described as “a devoted husband and father, a former soldier, a man of deep honor and sacrifice, but also a man deeply obsessed with adventure, manifesting in an epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot.” The streamer calls The White Darkness a “spellbinding story of courage, love, family, and the extremes of human capacity.”

The limited series has been given a straight-to-series order. Soo Hugh (Pachinko, The Terror) developed the series and will serve as co-showrunner with Mark Heyman (Black Swan, Strange Angel). Hugh and Heyman will also executive produce. The White Darkness is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and Universal Content Productions. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Hiddleston will also serve as one of the show’s executive producers. He’s set to appear in another Apple TV+ drama, The Essex Serpent, opposite Claire Danes, debuting Friday, May 13.

Theresa Kang-Lowe (Pachinko) will executive produce through her company Blue Marble Pictures, which has an overall deal with Apple TV+. Also executive producing for Blue Marble Pictures is Caroline Garity. Pachinko was the first series Kang-Lowe developed for the streaming service through Blue Marble.

The White Darkness joins Apple TV+’s growing list of gripping dramas, which includes WeCrashed starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey starring Samuel L. Jackson, an upcoming limited series about Benjamin Franklin starring Michael Douglas, and more.

The White Darkness, Series Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+