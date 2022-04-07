Krysta Rodriguez & Lauren Lapkus Join CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Sober Companion’

Lauren Lapkus (Crashing) and Krysta Rodriguez (Just One Kiss) have landed lead roles in the upcoming CBS multi-camera comedy pilot Sober Companion.

According to Variety, Rodriguez will play Eliza, a fun-loving and quick-witted alcoholic who runs a bookstore/bar in New Orleans with her uncle. After getting in trouble with the law one too many times, Eliza is assigned a court-appointed “sober companion” who will force her to confront her demons, get her life together, and stay sober.

Lapkus will play Eliza’s sober companion, Shelley, a joyful, high-spirited oddball. While her non-stop enthusiasm and unconventional methods aren’t to everybody’s taste, she’s the best at what she does — even if she drives Eliza crazy in the process.

Sober Companion is written and executive produced by Gracie Glassmeyer and David Rosenthal. Jennie Snyder Urman co-wrote the story with them and is exec producing under her Sutton Street Productions banner alongside Joanna Klein. Lapkus and Rodriguez also serve as producers on the CBS Studios project.

Rodriguez is known for her roles as Ana Vargas in the NBC series Smash, Summer Henderson in the NBC comedy Trial & Error, Maxine Griffin in the ABC drama Quantico, and Ms. Crumble in the Netflix comedy series Daybreak. She also portrayed Liza Minnelli in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Halston. Rodriguez most recently appeared in the Hallmark Channel romantic comedy Just One Kiss.

See Also The 'Just One Kiss' Star on Taking Broadway to Hallmark (VIDEO) 'There were actually many references in the movie where I was supposed to be tone deaf, and I was actually thrilled.'

Lapkus is perhaps best known for portraying Susan Fischer in the Netflix comedy-drama Orange Is the New Black and Jess in the HBO series Crashing. She’s also appeared in the TV series Clipped, The Big Bang Theory, and Good Girls and the films Jurassic World, The Unicorn, and The Wrong Missy. Lapkus most recently voiced Jennifer Sh’reyan in the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Sober Companion, TBA, CBS