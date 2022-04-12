‘General Hospital’: Eden McCoy on Joss’ Sex Tape Storyline & Bringing Esme to Justice (VIDEO)

From substance abuse to unexpected pregnancies, daytime dramas throw a lot at their teen characters. Even after all of that, it was still somewhat shocking when, on ABC’s General Hospital, Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) had her first sexual experience recorded and released online.

“I thought that in this time it’s an important story to tell and it’s newer, I think,” says McCoy. “I’m super happy with this [story] because this hasn’t been done… I feel like the teen pregnancy thing has been used.” The actress also adds that, in a timely coincidence, as she was filming episodes of this storyline, she was watching Hulu’s Pam and Tommy about the leaking of the now-infamous sex tape.

Joss is dealing with the fallout of the tape going public, including how it impacts her relationship with boyfriend Cam (William Lipton) and best friend Trina (Tabyana Ali), who is accused of releasing the video. But viewers are aware that villainous Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) is the real person responsible, which is ultimately a felony.

So what will it take to bring Esme down once and for all? “That’s the big million-dollar question,” McCoy says. “I would love to see Esme in jail and I think that’s definitely what Joss wants. Joss wants a big consequence!”

Also in the video interview above, find out what the actress also had to say about working with Ali, who recently took over playing Trina after Sydney Mikayla left the series to focus on college.

