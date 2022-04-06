‘The Masked Singer’: Nicole Byer Joins Judges in First Look (VIDEO)

The judge’s panel is getting a little extra brainpower in The Masked Singer‘s latest episode, “Masking for a Duel – Round 2,” airing April 6.

In an exclusive first look, above, we have a sneak peek at guest Nicole Byer‘s attempt to unmask the Teddy with the help of some revealing clues and the other judges — Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong — who sit by her side.

As with any guessing portion of the competition, the moment turns into a debate as Byer unveils her best possible explanation for the Teddy’s identity. “Okay, so I was sitting here and I was thinking… I was like, ‘who’s got the Grammy?'” Byer notes, detailing one of the Teddy’s defining clues.

But does that Grammy knowledge help or hinder Byer’s guesses? “Jennifer Hudson has two Grammys,” she points out, adding, “and then she’s a fantastic singer, so I think Jennifer Hudson’s under that Teddy Bear.”

Host Nick Cannon acknowledges Byer’s Grammy relation to Jennifer Hudson, chiming in by saying, “facts.” But even if it’s facts, will the other judges agree? Of course, some of them, at least, do not agree with Byer’s estimation.

As Round Two continues, the stakes are only getting higher as they guess who is behind the identities onstage. See the hilarious banter Byer has with the show’s main set of judges in the exclusive first look, above, and don’t miss the latest episode of The Masked Singer as it airs on Fox.

The Masked Singer, Season 7, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox