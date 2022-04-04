‘Call Me Kat’ Casts Andy Favreau & Ups Laura Bell Bundy to Recurring

Call Me Kat is adding another new face to the mix as Andy Favreau joins the cast of Fox‘s comedy in a recurring role.

Along with Favreau, previously-announced guest star Laura Bell Bundy is being upped to a recurring role, as she’ll stick around a little longer. Favreau has been cast in the role of Nick, a neighboring shop owner who will become a source of conflict for Kat (Mayim Bialik) and her cafe.

As for Bundy, as previously revealed, she’ll portray Nicole, a piano teacher who is also considered a love interest for Cheyenne Jackson‘s Max. We announced Bundy’s role earlier in March as she was cast alongside guest star Madisyn Shipman, the latter of which plays Pippa, an up-and-coming social media star who collaborates on new music with Max.

Favreau is best known for his roles in shows like Mindy Kaling‘s NBC comedy Champions and Hulu‘s drama Little Fires Everywhere in which he appeared alongside Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. The actor’s latest project is the feature film Ambulance from Michael Bay which costars Jake Gyllenhaal.

Bundy isn’t a stranger to TV either with an impressive roster of credits herself, the actress has had roles in shows such as Guiding Light, How I Met Your Mother, Good Behavior, American Gods, Angie Tribeca, Fuller House, Anger Management, and many more.

Don’t miss Bundy or Favreau when they make their Call Me Kat arrivals — tune into the comedy each week on Fox for a chance to catch these new characters.

Call Me Kat, Season 2, Thursdays, 9/8c, Fox