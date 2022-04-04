‘Grace and Frankie’: Netflix Unveils First Look at Final Episodes (PHOTOS)

It’s hard to believe it’s been seven years since Grace and Frankie first introduced us to a dynamic onscreen friendship between real-life pals Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, but time has certainly passed and now Netflix is gearing up for the final batch of Season 7 episodes.

The streamer previewed the show’s final installments by revealing several first look photos featuring Fonda’s Grace, Tomlin’s Frankie, and their ensemble of costars including Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, and more. After the arrival of Season 7, Part 1 in August of last year, Netflix will serve up the remaining 12 episodes beginning Friday, April 29.

From creators Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, Grace and Frankie has captured fans’ hearts over the years as the titular duo went from cordial acquaintances to partners-in-crime, forming an unbreakable bond when their husbands Robert (Sheen) and Sol (Waterston) left them for each other. After adjusting to their new normal as single gals, Grace and Frankie have laughed together, cried together, done shrooms together, and have become successful entrepreneurs together (more than once).

Despite the ups and downs that life has had to offer, Grace and Frankie have had the support of their kids including Grace’s daughters Mallory (Brooklyn Decker) and Brianna (June Diane Raphael) as well as Frankie’s sons Coyote (Ethan Embry) and Nwabudike (Baron Vaughn).

Along the way, Grace and Frankie have shown viewers what it means to live life to the fullest both fearlessly and unapologetically. And while this may be the end for the show, it’s only the beginning for the women at the center of this delightful comedy as teased in the new images, above.

Along with Fonda, Tomlin, Sheen, Waterston, Decker, Raphael, Embry, and Vaughn, Grace and Frankie stars Peter Cambor, Lindsey Kraft, Marsha Mason, Tim Bagley, Peter Gallagher, Millicent Maritn, and Christine Woods. The show is executive produced by Kauffman, Morris, Fonda, Tomlin, Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Marcy Ross, Paula Weinstein, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost.

Don’t miss the final chapter, check out Grace and Frankie‘s final episodes when the show returns this April on Netflix.

Grace and Frankie, Season 7, Part 2, Premieres Friday, April 29, Netflix