‘So You Think You Can Dance’: Cat Deeley Returns as Host, Plus Who’s Judging Season 17?

At least one thing isn’t changing when So You Think You Can Dance returns after nearly three years: its host.

Cat Deeley is returning as host (the role she’s had since Season 2) when the Fox dance competition premieres on Wednesday, May 18 at 9/8c, following the Masked Singer Season 7 finale. (Episodes will be available after their linear telecasts on FOX’s free streaming platform, Tubi, as well as Fox Now, Hulu and On Demand.) Joining her in Season 17 as judges — co-creator Nigel Lythgoe announced in March he would not be back in that capacity — are SYTYCD contestant and All-Star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, actor, dancer, and singer-songwriter Matthew Morrison, and dancer, singer and digital sensation JoJo Siwa.

In the new version of the series, highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 will showcase their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, and breaking. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, and the competition will include brand-new twists and turns.

Over its 16 seasons so far, So You Think You Can Dance has been nominated for 71 Emmys and won 17, including Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Costumes, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design.

So You Think You Can Dance comes from Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and MRC. The series is executive produced by Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman, and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment. Seitchik also will serve as showrunner.

So You Think You Can Dance, Season 17 Premiere, Wednesday, May 18, 9/8c, Fox