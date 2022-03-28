Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of March 28-April 3.

Marvel brings Moon Knight, with Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, to Disney+ (March 30), and it earns the top spot this week because we can’t wait for it to mess with Steven Grant’s (Isaac) mind, as well as our own. Also coming to streaming this week is a new Hulu series starring Elle Fanning, The Girl From Plainville (March 29), based on the true story of Michelle Carter, charged with texting her boyfriend into taking his own life.

It’s a big week for CBS. First up is the March 28 crossover between NCIS and its newest spinoff, Hawai’i, which will bring Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) to the island to work a case with Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her team … and see why “T’N’T” get along so well. Then, Ghosts returns (March 31) with the episode we’ve been waiting for: the one that reveals how Trevor (Asher Grodman) lost his pants.

Closing out the week for CBS is a celebration of music with the Grammys (April 3). Plus, Death on the Nile comes to HBO Max (March 29), so if you’ve been waiting to watch it from home, mark your calendars.

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?