Ken Burns on Ben Franklin, Wild About Jane Seymour as ‘Harry,’ ‘American Idol’ vs. ‘American Song’

Ken Burns, PBS’s poet laureate of American history, delivers a two-night biographical portrait of Benjamin Franklin. Jane Seymour has a ball as Harry Wild, a retired literature prof who turns to solving crimes in Dublin. Most scripted series step back as the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament plays its final game in New Orleans, while ABC and NBC continue their battle of the singing contests.

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Benjamin Franklin

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

What would PBS do without Ken Burns? Let’s hope we never have to find out, while we dig into his latest mini-epic of American history storytelling, a four-hour (concluding Tuesday) biographical portrait of colorful Founding Father Benjamin Franklin. A true Renaissance man and diplomat, Franklin joined the effort to establish a new country even though his son William was the royal governor of New Jersey as the revolution began. Mandy Patinkin provides the voice of Franklin, while Paul Giamatti—who won a 2008 Emmy playing John Adams in an HBO miniseries—reprises his role as the future second president.

Bernard Walsh/Zoe Productions DAC/AcornTV

Harry Wild

Series Premiere

Bawdy and frisky, Jane Seymour is the opposite of a stuffy literature professor in this light mystery series set in Dublin. She plays Harriet “Harry” Wild, who’s not the retiring sort even when she retires from teaching. She puts her literary and analytical skills to good use while she recuperates from a mugging at the home of her detective son, Charlie (Kevin Ryan), who’s a lot more uptight than she is. When a gruesome crime scene triggers memories of a bloody Elizabethan play, Harry is off and running, to the chagrin of Charlie, his family and the local police. Her partner in crime solving, oddly enough, is the cocky young chap (Rohan Nedd) who knocked her down for reasons to be discovered.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship

9/8c

After a March Madness tournament that included a memorable Cinderella run by Saint Peter’s of New Jersey, the “road to the Final Four” has led to the championship game pitting North Carolina against No. 1 seed Kansas in New Orleans. TNT and truTV’s simulcasts are tailored to fans of the respective teams.

ABC/Eric McCandless

American Idol

8/7c

With Hollywood Week behind them, the singers and the judges move on to the Showstopper round, where the contestants sing with a band for the first time, all hoping to make into the Top 24. Meanwhile, on NBC’s American Song Contest (8/7c), 11 more representatives from U.S. states and territories perform original music in the qualifying round.

The Invisible Pilot

Series Premiere 9/8c

From Succession’s Adam McKay comes a bizarre three-part true-crime documentary (directed by Phil Lott and Ari Mark) that begins with the apparent suicide of Arkansas pilot and family man Gary Betzner, who jumped off a bridge in 1977. The search for his body and for answers unravels a tangled political caper involving drug and gun smuggling and a covert CIA war.

