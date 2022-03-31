‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Disney+ Pushes Premiere Date for ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff (VIDEO)

It seems like Star Wars fans will have to wait a little while longer for the return of Ewan McGregor‘s Jedi Master in Obi Wan-Kenobi on Disney+.

The actor took to Star Wars‘ social media page to reveal that instead of debuting on Wednesday, May 25 as planned, it will now stream beginning Friday, May 27. The consolation of the later premiere date is that fans will be able to watch two episodes instead of one.

Incoming transmission from Obi-Wan Kenobi… pic.twitter.com/t6Ugzdl7m4 — Star Wars (@starwars) March 31, 2022

“Hello Star Wars fans, thank you for all your incredible support in response to Obi-Wan Kenobi, McGregor says in the video message to viewers. “I have some important news, our premiere date is moving just a couple of days from Wednesday to Friday, May the 27th. But here’s the exciting part… The first two episodes will premiere together.”

Disney+ previously announced the Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere date back in February of this year and a trailer followed a few weeks later at the beginning of March. The date change also puts the show head-to-head with competitor Netflix‘s megahit Stranger Things which kicks off its first half of Season 4 on May 27, the second half arrives later in the summer on July 1.

Set 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the Jedi Master’s life after the downfall of his best friend and apprentice Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) who was lost to the dark side, transforming into the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Along with featuring McGregor and Christensen, Obi-Wan Kenobi includes an all-star cast with Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Don’t miss it when the series premieres with back-to-back episodes later this spring on Disney+.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, Series Premiere, Friday, May 27, Disney+