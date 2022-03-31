Academy Did Not Formally Ask Will Smith To Leave After Chris Rock Slap, Insiders Claim

Those at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences are refuting the organization’s claim that Will Smith was asked to leave the 2022 Oscars after he slapped Chris Rock and “refused.”

On March 30, the Academy released a statement that said, “Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently,” per Variety.

Now, sources with knowledge of the moments immediately following the Rock slap have come out against the claim, saying the Academy and the show’s producer “sent mixed messages” about how to respond to Smith’s actions, according to Variety. The insiders said some no longer wanted Smith at the ceremony, but that no one officially requested the actor leave.

Another source reportedly told Variety the King Richard star “was asked to leave” by a representative at the show acting on behalf of Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson. Sources at the event said Oscars producer Will Packer was reportedly instrumental in Smith staying. Two witnesses reportedly said Packer spoke with Smith in the audience in the time between the slap and his Best Actor win. One claimed Packer told Smith they “officially” wanted him to remain in the auditorium. A source close to Packer said that claim was not true, but Packer himself has not made a statement.

On March 28, sources backstage at the Oscars told Variety what happened behind the scenes after the slap. The reaction was reportedly that of shock, and the surprise of it all produced a long delay in action. Viewers wondered why Smith wasn’t asked to leave in response to his actions. These insiders claimed it was because those deliberating didn’t reach a consensus about what to do before Best Actor was announced. They also claimed the “optics” of Smith being ejected from the ceremony were taken into consideration.