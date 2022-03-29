Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith is speaking out after this past weekend’s 2022 Oscars ceremony which saw her husband Will Smith slap Chris Rock onstage at the event after making a joke about her.

The shocking event occurred halfway through the awards show during which Rock made a joke claiming that Jada could star in “G.I. Jane 2.” The joke was referencing Jada’s current hairstyle as G.I. Jane star Demi Moore appeared in the late ’90s film with a shaved head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

The joke didn’t land well with the Smiths though as Jada has been open about having alopecia and going through hair loss because of it. And this is what led Will to go up to Rock onstage and slap him. Since then, Will has released an apology, but Rock has yet to respond or comment.

But now, Jada is letting her own thoughts be known as the actress took to Instagram to share a message with her fans. “This is the season for healing. And I’m here for it,” the image posted to her profile reads. It’s the first time she’s spoken out since the moment occurred Sunday, March 27.

The day before Jada’s statement was shared, Will posted a long apology for the way he conducted himself on social media. “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress,” he stated.