Chris Rock Responds to Will Smith Oscars Slap: ‘I’m Still Processing What Happened’

Stars across the industry have shared their thoughts on the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but the comedian at the center of the drama has stayed quiet — until now.

Rock briefly addressed the incident on Wednesday, March 30 during his two stand-up comedy shows in Boston. In the first show of the night, the audience at the Wilbur Theater greeted Rock with a thunderous standing ovation, which lasted for nearly two minutes, according to Variety. “Yo, let me do the show!” Rock joked as the crowd continued their applause.

Eventually, Rock started his show by talking about the moment on everybody’s minds. “How was your weekend?” he said to much laughter from his fans. However, he made it clear that he doesn’t have a bunch of material about the Oscars drama. “So if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend,” he explained. “I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point, I’ll talk about that s***. And it will be serious and funny.”

Rock would continue with this usual set from there, apparently ignoring a chant of “F*** Will Smith” from a particularly rowdy crowd member. “I’m going to tell some jokes,” he said. “It’s nice to just be out.” However, he did briefly touch on the topic again in his second performance of the night, noting that he and Smith haven’t spoken since what happened. “I haven’t talked to anyone despite what you may have heard,” Rock stated.

Members of the media surrounded the Wilbur Theater on Wednesday, hoping to get a comment from the Grown Ups star. At the same time, the Academy confirmed that Smith has been given 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and the chance to respond in writing.

See Also Critic's Notebook: Drama at the Oscars (Though Not in the Awards) Will Smith's violent response to Chris Rock's joke about his wife rocked the Oscars show, which proved that three's a crowd when it comes to hosting.

“At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct,” the Academy said (via Deadline) following a virtual board meeting on Wednesday.