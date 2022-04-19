Scene Stealer: Jimmy Tatro as ‘Home Economics’ Most Eligible Man-Child

Home Economics continues to deliver laughs in its second season for ABC, and while the whole cast makes a perfect ensemble, one member is a total scene stealer right now.

Below, find out why Jimmy Tatro is one to watch on Home Economics.

He Plays…

Connor Hayworth, the rich, slightly dim kid brother to novelist Tom (Topher Grace) and guidance counselor Sarah (Caitlin McGee), and single dad to daughter Gretchen (Shiloh Bearman). What he lacks in common sense, the private-equity savant makes up for with unbridled generosity and a heart as big as his bank account.

Where You’ve Seen Him Before

The California native landed his 2017 breakout role as prime graffiti suspect Dylan Maxwell in Netflix’s true-crime mockumentary American Vandal thanks to his still popular YouTube channel. “That was always the goal: to bypass the gatekeepers that [usually] stand between a normal person and being able to be onscreen,” he says.

Why We Love Him

Tatro’s deadpan delivery is high art, as is his knack for elevating his man-child character into the guy we want to see fall in love. “Connor’s [our] only opportunity to really play those storylines,” he says of the newly divorced catch’s short-lived romances with most of Home’s female guest stars. “So I got lucky!”

Class Action



In the April 20 episode, the moms at Gretchen’s school hear he’s once again unattached. “They all seem to want a piece of Connor,” Tatro previews. “And he’s just overwhelmed.”

Home Economics, Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c, ABC