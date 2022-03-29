‘Snowpiercer’ Names New Showrunner, Clark Gregg & Michael Aronov Join Season 4

Filming is underway on the fourth season of TNT drama Snowpiercer, with Emmy-nominated writer-producer Paul Zbyszewski (Lost) taking over showrunner duties from Graeme Manson.

In addition, Deadline reports that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Clark Gregg and Tony winner Michael Aronov (The Drop) have joined the cast for Season 4. They join regular cast members Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Lena Hall, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Sam Otto, Shiela Vand, Roberto Urbina, Rowan Blanchard, Steven Ogg, and Sean Bean.

“I’m so grateful to everyone at TNT and Tomorrow Studios for letting me join the riveting world of Snowpiercer that Graeme and Aubrey [Nealon] have so beautifully crafted and built,” said Zbyszewski (via Deadline). “We have an exciting fourth season planned, and I can’t wait to be on set with such an incredible cast and crew as we continue to explore new worlds, create new mysteries, and develop character relationships.”

Zbyszewski is known for creating the ABC sci-fi series Day Break, where he worked as a co-executive producer and writer for the show’s short run in 2006-2007. He would go on to work as supervising producer and writer for the fifth season of Lost in 2009, where he and his co-workers were nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series. In 2020, Zbyszewski served as showrunner and exec producer on Hulu’s Helstrom, based on the Marvel Comics characters Daimon and Satana Hellstrom.

Gregg is most known for playing Agent Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and spin-off TV series. His other memorable TV roles include FBI Special Agent Mike Casper in the NBC political drama The West Wing and Richard, ex-husband of Christine Campbell, in the CBS sitcom The New Adventures of Old Christine. He will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix series Florida Man.

Aronov is best recognized for his role as Anton Baklanov in the FX spy drama The Americans. He is also a Tony Award-winning actor, picking up the trophy for his role as Uri Savir in the Broadway play Oslo. Most recently, Aronov starred in the Israeli-American Netflix thriller Hit & Run and is set to appear in the Showtime anthology series The First Lady.