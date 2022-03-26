Oscars 2022: Stars Show Support for Ukraine With Blue #WithRefugees Ribbons

The 2022 Oscars red carpet is well underway and as the stars file in for the 94th Academy Awards, some are making a statement with a special accessory.

Some attendees were seen wearing blue ribbons with “#WithRefugees” scrawled across the piece of material. The hashtag links back to the United Nations Refugee Agency, and although it represents the support of all refugees across the globe, there’s a definite emphasis on Ukraine, the country from which many have fled amid the Russian invasion.

Among some of the notable individuals sporting the ribbon were Jamie Lee Curtis (above), who happily held up the ribbon to show her support. Meanwhile, Best Original Song nominee Diane Warren was spotted sporting the accessory while standing alongside country superstar Reba McEntire.

And last year’s winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Youn Yuh-jung also had a ribbon on. She won for her role in Minari and is currently starring in Apple TV+‘s buzzy new series Pachinko.



This isn’t the first time stars have taken a stand regarding political and social issues on the carpet, more recent shows of support include the wearing of Time’s Up pins in 2018. When asked about her accessory on the red carpet, Curtis said, “The ribbon is about the refugee crisis. It’s an incredibly important moment given what’s happening in Ukraine, the displacement of human beings in the world, the exodus of human beings is a crucial story for our time right now.”

“The ribbon is about the refugee crisis.” Jamie Lee Curtis shares her support for Ukraine on the #Oscars carpet. pic.twitter.com/rDGa7P8FJO — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 27, 2022

