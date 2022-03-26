Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish & Finneas Wow With ‘No Time to Die’ Theme (VIDEO)

The 2022 Oscars was an evening of “Movie Lovers United,” and while the 94th Academy Awards celebrated 60 years of James Bond by reflecting on the many men and movies highlighting the character, its true shining moment was during the musical performance segment.

The franchise’s latest film No Time To Die earned a nod for its theme song by siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas who performed for their Best Original Song nominated tune, “No Time To Die,” for the audience at the Dolby Theatre and viewers at home.

No Time To Die is the final Bond film to be led by longtime star Daniel Craig who bowed out with this fifth installment this past fall. Taking to the stage, Finneas manned the piano while Eilish commanded the microphone for a haunting rendition of their song.

The sibling duo isn’t the first James Bond artist to earn Oscar nominations. In 2013, Adele took home the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Skyfall,” and Sam Smith also snagged gold in 2016 with Spectre‘s theme, “Writing’s On The Wall.”

Prior to Eilish and Finneas stopping by the stage, presenters and athletes Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater, and Shaun White presented the 60 years of Bond montage which featured highlights from films starring Craig, Sean Connery, and Roger Moore, among others.

Eilish and Finneas are nominated alongside DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter for King Richard‘s “Be Alive,” Lin-Manuel Miranda for Encanto‘s “Dos Oruguitas,” Van Morrison for Belfast‘s “Down To Joy,” and Diane Warren for Four Good Days‘ “Somehow You Do.”

The Oscars, Sunday, March 27, ABC