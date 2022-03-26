The Oscars opened with a bang as Best Original Song nominee Beyoncé Knowles-Carter ushered in the annual event.

The songstress was flanked by dancers on a tennis court for their representation of the film King Richard. Knowles-Carter performed her hit “Be Alive” from the film about Serena and Venus Williams‘ father for which Will Smith is also nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Continuing with the theme the artist donned the color resembling tennis balls in honor of the film’s theme. Knowles-Carter kicked off the evening’s slate of performances which include “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, “No Time To Die” from the James Bond film of the same name, and “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days.

Fans were quick to react to the showstopping performance, “I like how Beyoncé is going first so we don’t have to watch the whole show if it is terrible,” wrote one viewer. “Beyoncé did NOT disappoint!!!,” noted another.



It was a departure from last year’s ceremony which featured musical performances in a pre-show before the main celebration. Thankfully, the show returned to its usual format of featuring performances from the year’s Best Original Song nominees, breaking up speeches, and other more serious material throughout the night.

Let us know how you felt about Beyoncé‘s incredible performance in the comments section, below, and check out the exciting moment, here.

One thing about Beyonce – The live version will always be better than the studio version. A lot of your faves can’t say that.pic.twitter.com/MBJGGaD9ZB — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) March 28, 2022

