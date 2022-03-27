Oscars 2022: What Did You Think of the 3 Hosts?

The Oscars 2022 is doing something a bit different when it comes to the host: Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer are sharing the spotlight.

Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards, Sykes said that they’d be opening the show together “and then you’ll see different variations of hosts. It might be one of us. It might two of us.” So how exactly did it work?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

After Beyonce opened the show with her performance of “Be Alive” from King Richard, the show moved back inside, to all three hosts on the stage for the opening monologue, which was pretty much the same as all awards shows, just divided among the three. There was the typical talk about what’s going on in the world (COVID, Florida’s “don’t say gay” bill, the controversy about presenting some awards before the show), as well as talk about snubs and who’s in attendance.

Each host had a few lines that stood out during the opening monologue, from Schumer’s “this year, the Academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring one man” and “You know what’s in the In Memoriam package this year? The Golden Globes” to Hall’s “I’m still excited to be hosting, representing Black women who are standing proud” and Sykes adding “and living out loud” to Sykes’ “We’re going to have a great night tonight, and for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night.”

After the opening, Schumer took the stage alone for a routine about the nominees (“I guess the Academy members ‘don’t look up’ reviews”) and attendees before the first award was given out. Then it was Hall’s solo turn, with the claim that some COVID tests had been lost. She proceeded to call up some stars for emergency testing backstage, like Bradley Cooper, Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem (“Oh, you’re still with Penelope, no, your test is fine, it says that you’re married—negative”), Will Smith (“you know what, you’re on the list, and Jada approved you, so get on up here”), and Jacob Elordi (“I’ve seen you on Euphoria, and yes, you are legal, I’m sorry, you are positive, so you’re going to need a deep PCR test”).

When Sykes’ time on the stage alone came, it was about an hour in, to show off the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. She did get a few jokes in along the way of what was essentially a tour of the museum. Then, as the show neared the two-hour mark, Sykes took the stage as Richard Williams (from King Richard) and Hall followed … as Venus Williams as Tammy Faye. “I’m just Tammi Faye. I always wanted to play a crazy white lady,” she admitted. Then Schumer was lowered onto the stage as Spider-Man. “This was not the plan,” Sykes complained.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Halfway through the final hour, Hall and Sykes stood among the audience to hand out “consolation prizes,” including a movie no one, not even the director has seen. “I’ve got a screener of The Last Duel,” Hall said. Also among the “gifts” was a “pre-shredded” voter registration form for the state of Texas and an “inspirational quote” for Dame Judi Dench since she didn’t win, from Kim Kardashian: “Work harder.” “You gotta move that ass, Dame,” Sykes said.

But what did you think? Did three hosts work? Let us know in the comments below.