Tensions will rise between Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Joseph Wilford (Sean Bean) in the Snowpiercer Season 3 finale, airing March 28 on TNT.

In TV Insider’s exclusive first look photo, Layton corners Wilford, who poisoned armed guards to escape custody in Episode 9. In the finale, Layton and the newly rescued Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) fight for control of Snowpiercer as it heads for the horn of Africa, which they’re calling New Eden.

Check out the photo from the Snowpiercer Season 3 finale, “The Original Sinners,” below. As you can see, Layton has found the elusive Wilford, who Connelly warns is one of the train’s biggest liabilities.

In “A Beacon for Us All,” Melanie returned to Snowpiercer after surviving six months in a solo car on the track going around the globe. Layton and his team searched for her throughout Season 3 on a shortened section of Snowpiercer while Wilford maintained control of Big Alice. Wilford was taken into custody when Layton and the team conjoined the trains.

Upon Melanie’s return, she learned of the lie Layton told the passengers to convince them to vote to steer Snowpiercer to New Eden. The data didn’t convince Melanie the route there was safe nor that New Eden was, in fact, able to sustain life. She believed Layton’s lie was unjust and revealed the truth to the celebrating passengers at the end of Episode 9 because, in her view, the passengers needed to know the danger they were facing.

As Connelly explained to TV Insider about Melanie’s decision to reveal Layton’s well-intentioned lie, she doesn’t want to stay on the train. She’s just not convinced now is the right time to leave. When it comes to Wilford, Melanie knows the danger he poses.

“I don’t think his presence is actually critical to the survival of the train,” the star said. “I think he’s more of a wrench in the works, actually. With his agenda, he’s more of a liability in reality. The idea of him still has influence and power. There are still people who are loyal to him, and I think that that has to be managed, and she’s aware that that needs to be managed to an extent. But I think the reality of him is more of a liability.”

What do you think? Will Wilford thwart both Melanie and Layton’s hopes for the train’s future? Sound off in the comments below.