‘Mr. Mayor’ and ‘Young Rock’ Return to NBC, ‘Frontline’ on Putin’s War, Kevin Steps Up on ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Bachelor’ Finale

The midseason shuffle continues as NBC brings back Mr. Mayor and Young Rock for their second seasons. PBS’ Frontline explores the seeds of the tragic Ukraine conflict in Putin’s Road to War. NBC’s This Is Us begins a “Big Three” trilogy of episodes with the focus on new parent Kevin. The Bachelor ends its season with a two-hour recap of Clayton’s journey.

NBC

Mr. Mayor

Season Premiere 8:30/7:30c

The absurdist workplace comedy from 30 Rock’s Tina Fey and Robert Carlock shakes things up as Season 2 begins, when Mayor Neil Bremer (the charming Ted Danson) installs a new Innovation Team of trendy consultants, who immediately start looking for “dead weight.” Which could pretty much be clumsy communication director Jayden’s (Bobby Moynihan) job description. With their noses out of joint because of the interlopers, chief of staff Mikaela (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Vella Lovell) and chief strategist Tommy (Mike Cabellon) conspire to have Jayden’s back, while scornful deputy mayor Arpi (Holly Hunter) does her best to bedevil the office newbies.

Daniel Delgado/NBC

Young Rock

Season Premiere 8/7c

NBC’s Tuesday lineup starts with the quasi-autobiographical showcase for Dwayne Johnson, where the flashbacks are far more diverting than the framework in which Johnson and hapless interviewer Randall Park discuss the superstar’s presidential prospects in 2032. Season 2 opens with a discourse on the bonds between father and son, when little Dewey (Adrian Groulx) in 1984 feels left out after his beloved dad Rocky (standout Joseph Lee Anderson) hits his WWF peak as a tag-team champ. Harder times in 1987 force a move from Hawaii to Nashville for teenage Dwayne (Bradley Constant), while young adult Dwayne (Uli Latukefu) struggles to fit in with the Canadian Football League when he joins the Calgary Stampeders in 1996.

Getty

Frontline

With the news from the Ukraine war zone more devastating by the day, PBS’ premiere documentary program delivers a timely two-hour analysis of Putin’s Road to War, from filmmaker Michael Kirk and his political team. Interviewing U.S. intelligence experts, diplomats and Russian politicians, as well as historians and journalists, the two-hour special profiles the Russian President’s rise to power from the KGB, describing the political motivations and grievances that led Putin to launch this disastrous and tragic invasion.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us

9/8c

Milo Ventimiglia directs the first episode of a “big three” trilogy that will give each of the Pearson siblings their own spotlight. (Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley direct the next two episodes.) First up is Kevin (Hartley), who wants to step up as dad to his twin babies—but he may have overstepped by pledging to fly with the squalling infants across the country to check on the cabin’s progress. Despite some heavy-handed metaphors in the flashbacks, involving jumping into the deep end and having a solid foundation, it’s ultimately affecting to watch Kevin face his self-doubts. This is also an especially strong episode for military vets Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) and Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne).

ABC/John Fleenor

The Bachelor

Season Finale 8/7c

Another made-for-TV romantic journey comes to an end as Clayton Echard wraps his Bachelor season by answering to the three women with whom he allegedly fell in love. Jesse Palmer moderates the conversation in a live two-hour finale.

