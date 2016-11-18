Heads Are Turning On ‘The Exorcist’ Tonight!

Damian Holbrook
1 Comment
THE EXORCIST
Jean Whiteside/FOX
THE EXORCIST: Hannah Kasulka in the "Chapter Seven: Father of Lies" episode of THE EXORCIST airing Friday, Nov. 11 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2016 Fox Broadcasting Co.

The Exorcist

 More

Like mother, like daughter!

The Exorcist revisits some less-than-sacred ground tonight with an episode that not only explores the first time Angela-slash-Regan (Geena Davis) encountered the demon that has made her life hell, but also sees her possessed daughter Casey (Hannah Kasulka) pulling a familiar move during her own exorcism.

In this exclusive clip, Marcus (Ben Daniels), Tomas (Alfonso Herrera), Mother Bernadette (Deanna Dunagan) and Angela attempt a second ritual to rid Casey of her sinister inhabitant, and as things reach their peek, so too do the demon’s efforts to prove who’s in control. Either that, or it really wants to know who is standing behind him.

Fans of the original film are in for more treats (and shocks) during a particularly unsettling sequence designed to fill in a major blank about how Regan came to be possessed back in 1973, as well as a scene between the now-grown survivor and her mother (Sharon Gless) that offers an intriguing twist on their disturbing past in Washington. Oh, and the whole cult of Satanists storyline takes a tragic turn, but what did you expect? It’s a cult of Satanists.

The Exorcist airs Fridays at 9/8c on Fox.

The Exorcist (2016) - FOX

The Exorcist (2016) where to stream

The Exorcist (2016)

Alfonso Herrera

Ben Daniels

Geena Davis

Hannah Kasulka

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Brendan Fraser - 2023 Oscars
1
Oscars 2023: The Complete Winners List
2023 Oscars red carpet arrivals
2
Oscars 2023: See Your Favorite Stars on the Red Carpet
Grammys 2022 Lady Gaga
3
Lady Gaga Will Perform ‘Hold My Hand’ at 2023 Oscars After All
Tyler DiChiara (L); Oscar Morgan (C); Navia Robinson (R), 'Gotham Knights'
4
Meet Tomorrow’s Knights: ‘Gotham Knights’ Stars Introduce Their Characters
Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernández, and Chloe Fineman in 'Saturday Night Live'
5
‘SNL’ Riffs on Will Smith Slap, Angela Bassett Rap in Oscars Cold Open