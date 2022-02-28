‘Better Things’ Final Season, ‘Good Doctor’ Returns, ‘My Brilliant Friend,’ ‘NCIS’ Medical Crisis

Pamela Adlon’s deeply personal and darkly hilarious family dramedy Better Things returns for a fifth and final season. ABC’s The Good Doctor returns early from midseason hiatus. HBO continues its adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend book series set in Italy. NCIS fan favorite Jimmy Palmer is exposed to a biotoxin in a tense episode.

Better Things

Season Premiere 10/9c

Art imitates life in Pamela Adlon’s brilliant comedy about Sam, the harried mother of three confoundingly needy daughters, herself the daughter of an eccentric mother across the street (Celia Imrie), and an actress still trying to stay relevant in middle age in Hollywood. In the premiere (the first of two episodes), Sam’s trip to a genealogist echoes Adlon’s own recent appearance on PBS’ Finding Your Roots. This funny-sad series rings true with every beat, whether she’s bonding with her heartbroken gay best-friend confidant (Diedrich Bader), fretting over her credit rating with her brother (Kevin Pollak) or reassuring her girls that they’re not really poor. Truly, few shows are richer.

The Good Doctor

10/9c

The medical drama returns earlier than expected because of the sudden cancellation of Promised Land (whose remaining episodes will now appear on Hulu on Tuesdays). The story picks up in the wake of Shaun’s (Freddie Highmore) meltdown as he assesses his relationship with Lea (Paige Spara), who may or may not still be his fiancée. In a storyline similar to the rebellion taking place on NBC medical drama New Amsterdam, Dr. Lim (Christina Chang) prepares to go to war with corner-cutting hospital CEO Salen (Rachel Bay Jones), but soon learns the pitfalls of whistleblowing against an opponent with deep pockets and vast legal resources.

My Brilliant Friend

Season Premiere

The emotionally complicated yet enduring friendship of Elena (Marghetia Mazzucco) and Lila (Gaia Girace), who’ve known each other since childhood, continues into the 1970s in the third season of the Italian drama, based on the third book in Elena Ferrante’s acclaimed book series. Their paths diverge further as the willful single mother Lila labors in a factory after leaving her husband, while Elena enjoys success as a novelist.

NCIS

9/8c

Brian Dietzen co-wrote this tense episode that puts his fan-favorite character of medical examiner Jimmy Palmer in mortal danger. When he and forensic scientist Kasie (Diona Reasonover) are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, the NCIS team calls on an immunologist (Meredith Eaton) to find an antidote while Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) tries to find ways to amuse and distract Jimmy’s daughter, who chose the worst day to accompany her dad to the office.

