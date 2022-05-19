‘The Terminal List’: Chris Pratt Searches for Answers in Teaser Trailer (VIDEO)

UPDATE (5/19/2022):

“They’re all gone. Everybody’s gone.”

When James Reece (Chris Pratt) is the only one to return home after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission, he’s not the only one with questions in the teaser trailer for Prime Video’s The Terminal List. But can he find peace? And what happened to him on the op? Watch the video below.

Based on Jack Carr’s best-selling novel, the series follows James as he returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

Its cast includes Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder. All eight episodes drop on July 1.

ORIGINAL STORY (2/17/2022):

Prime Video’s highly-anticipated The Terminal List now has a premiere date.

The Amazon Original series starring Chris Pratt will premiere on Friday, July 1. All eight episodes will drop at once. The series is based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr. Check out a first look at Pratt in the photo below.

In The Terminal List, James Reece (Pratt) returns home to his family following his entire platoon of Navy SEALs being ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. He has conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability, but new evidence comes to light. Reece discovers there are dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but also the lives of those he loves.

The cast also includes Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder.

Writer David DiGilio serves as showrunner and executive produces with Carr, Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films, and writer Daniel Shattuck. The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. It was given a straight-to-series order in May 2020.

The Terminal List, Series Premiere, Friday, July 1, Prime Video