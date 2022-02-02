‘Killing It’: Get a First Look at Craig Robinson’s Peacock Comedy (VIDEO)

Peacock is giving viewers their first look at Craig Robinson‘s latest series Killing It with a set of sneak peek photos and a silly teaser.

Set to arrive on Peacock this April, Killing It reunites Robinson with Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s co-creator Dan Goor and executive producer Luke Del Tredici, the latter two of which serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers on Robinson’s new show. The trio will continue to bring the laughs after Robinson’s recurring appearances as “The Pontiac Bandit,” Doug Judy, on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Killing It is a comedy about class, as teased in the promo, below, that tackles capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. But the show is about more than just that, it’s also about hunting really big snakes! Joining Robinson in the series are costars Claudia O’Doherty (Love), Rell Battle (Black-ish), Scott MacArthur (The Mick), Stephanie Nogueras (The Good Fight), Wyatt Walter (Sons of Thunder), and Jet Miller (Bethany).

“We love all the ambitious, challenging, thematically-rich series that populate the current peak-TV landscape. We also love jokes. So, we tried to make a show that could deliver both,” Good and Del Tredici shared in a joint statement. “We wanted Killing It to explore America’s quasi-religious obsession with entrepreneurship and wealth, and we also wanted it to be funny. Really, really funny. Plus, we wanted it to have big snakes.”

“It’s a daunting creative balancing act, but lucky for us, we were writing for Craig Robinson, aka the most likable man in the world,” they continued. “His hilarious, effortlessly charming performance grounds even the wildest comic moments in something deeply human and relatable.”

Killing It is executive produced by Goor, Del Tredici, Robinson, Mark Schulman, and director Mo Marable. The 1o-episode half-hour comedy is filming on location in New Orleans, Louisiana. Catch the first look teaser, below, and don’t miss Killing It when the series arrives on Peacock this spring.

Killing It, Series Premiere, April 2022, Peacock