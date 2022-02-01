‘Dear Edward’: Apple TV+ Sets ‘Friday Night Lights’ Reunion for Connie Britton & Jason Katims

It’s a Friday Night Lights reunion!

Apple TV+ has given a series order to Dear Edward, a 10-episode drama based on Ann Napolitano’s novel. Jason Katims (FNL, Parenthood, As We See It) will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. It’s the first series order from his overall deal with the streaming service.

Dear Edward will star Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights, The White Lotus), reuniting her with Katims, as well as Taylor Schilling (Pam & Tommy, Orange Is the New Black) and Colin O’Brien (Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Wonka). The series follows Edward Adler (O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash. Every other passenger on the flight, including his family, is killed. “As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed,” the logline reads. “The new series is a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human.”

Joining Katims as executive producers are Jeni Mulein and Napolitano. Fisher Stevens is set to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer on the pilot. David Boyd will serve as producing director.

Dear Edward is joining other projects from Apple Studios on the streaming service including WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Masters of the Air, High Desert, Manhunt, and City on Fire.

Dear Edward, TBA, Apple TV+