‘Foundation’: Apple TV+ Unveils a First Look at Season 2 & Announces Casting

Apple TV+ is giving Foundation viewers their first look at the highly anticipated second season with a new photo and casting announcements.

The epic saga from David S. Goyer and based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, Foundation‘s tale continues in a new image, above, featuring stars Jared Harris and Lee Pace, in character as Hari Seldon and Brother Day. The actors will be joined by returning stars Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, and Cassian Bilton as well as fresh faces that make up a strong ensemble cast of international talent.

Described as a monumental adaptation, Foundation chronicles the stories of four individuals who transcend space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Among the new recruits are Isabella Laughland as Brother Constant, Kulvinder Ghir as Poly Verisof, Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Enjoiner Rue, Ella-Rae Smith as Queen Sareth, Dimitri Leonidas as Hober Mallow, Ben Daniels as Bel Roise, Holt McCallany as Warden Jaegger Fount, Mikael Persbrandt as The Warlord of Kalgan, Rachel House as Tellem Bond, and Nimrat Kaur as Yanna Seldon.

Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television. The series is led by showrunner David S. Goyer who executive producers alongside Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost. Stay tuned for additional details on the upcoming season and catch up on Season 1 now with Apple TV+.

Foundation, Season 2, TBA, Apple TV+