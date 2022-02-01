Get a Sneak Peek at Amy Schumer & Michael Cera in Hulu’s ‘Life & Beth’ (PHOTOS)

Hulu is giving viewers a first look at its forthcoming comedy series Life & Beth with a few new sneak peek images of stars Amy Schumer and Michael Cera.

The show — set to premiere Friday, March 18 on Hulu — is executive produced by Schumer, who is joined by Cera and a talented ensemble of stars. All ten installments of the comedy will drop at once, allowing for a solid binge as Life & Beth follows Schumer’s Beth.

In the series, Beth’s life looks pretty good on paper, even impressive in comparison to everyone she grew up with. While Beth is making good money as a wine distributor and in a long-term relationship with a successful man, her life in Manhattan is flipped upside down when a sudden incident forces her to engage with her past.

By re-associating with her past, Beth’s life changes forever. Following Beth through a series of flashbacks to her teen self, she starts learning how she became the person she is and discovers who she wants to become. The show tracks Beth’s journey towards building a bigger, bolder, and more authentic life for herself.

While she’ll learn to express herself, Beth will also learn to live in an intentional way as she takes a trip down memory lane which is a source of trauma, comedy, and a path to move forward. Joining Schumer for the journey are Cera and a group of stars including Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Walker, and LeVar Walker.

Written and directed by star Amy Schumer, the series is also executive produced by Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell, and Ryan McFaul and produced by Endeavour Content. Stay tuned for more first looks ahead of the Life & Beth premiere as the series’ debut approaches.

Life & Beth, Series Premiere, Friday, March 18, Hulu