‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Is Still in Development at Paramount+

If you were starting to think that you wouldn’t get to watch your favorite BAU (Behavioral Analysis Unit) profilers hunt down more unsubs (unknown subjects), don’t give up hope just yet on the revival of the CBS procedural drama that was announced for Paramount+.

“We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds. We’ll have more to share soon on that, but it is alive and well,” Tanya Gills, Chief Programming Officer at ViacomCBS Streaming said at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour (via TVLine).

The series originally ran for 15 seasons (2005-2020), with the finale leaving off with Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), Jennifer “J.J.” Jareau (A.J. Cook), Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), Dr. Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), and Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) heading out for another case. (Kirsten Vangsness’ tech genius Penelope Garcia left the FBI at the end, moving over to work for a nonprofit.)

Then, in February 2021, a 10-episode revival was announced. According to the logline, it “brings the team back together to investigate a single, fascinating case.” But we have yet to hear any more details since.

Over the years, Criminal Minds also starred Thomas Gibson, Mandy Patinkin, Shemar Moore, Lola Glaudini, Rachel Nichols, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Damon Gupton.

When the revival was announced — as CBS All Access rebranded to Paramount+ — a true crime docuseries, The Real Criminal Minds was as well, said to include a former real FBI profiler and “examine real cases, and real criminal behavior, illustrated by clips fans will remember from the fictional series.”