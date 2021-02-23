The 9 Top Plot Points a ‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Should Cover

Exactly one year to the day that CBS bid adieu to Criminal Minds and its FBI profilers, fans received the news that they might just see their favorite characters again in a reported revival.

According to Variety, the series might find its way to streaming service Paramount+ (CBS All Access until March 4). The report stresses it’s “in the early stages,” with no word about who might return from the original series (2005-2020), which aired 15 seasons on CBS.

See Also 9 'Criminal Minds' Episodes That Still Haunt Us From BAU members being tortured to 'North Mammon,' we can't forget what these UnSubs did.

The finale did end with most of the Behavioral Analysis Unit team we’d gotten to know and love over the years still chasing after the bad guys. Tech genius Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), however, did leave the FBI behind to work at a nonprofit.

If this revival does happen, we have plenty of thoughts on what we’d need to see — including at least one loose end from the finale addressed stat.