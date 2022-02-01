If Killing Eve‘s final season trailer makes one thing clear, it might just be that we can’t talk about how visually stunning this series is nearly enough.

There is so much to love about this new look at the eight episodes that premiere on Sunday, February 27 at 8/7c on BBC America and AMC+. (After a simultaneous premiere, episodes will be available a week early on AMC+, except for the series finale, which will air concurrently. Encore presentations will also air on AMC on Mondays, beginning February 28, at 9/8c.)

As you will likely recall, last we saw Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer), they parted ways on the bridge. And when they come back together, as teased in the trailer, the assassin gets on her knees “to show you I’ve changed,” she explains to Eve. But the other woman argues, “if you’d really changed, you wouldn’t have come here.” As Villanelle sees it, “if you’d really changed, you wouldn’t have let me.”

In another instance, Eve asks, “do you know that fable about the scorpion and the frog?” No, they don’t “hook up,” as Villanelle asks, but “they both die, because the scorpion can’t change its nature.” But who is the scorpion?

Also glimpsed is the fact that someone’s killing members of the Twelve, and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) turns to Eve to “continue the investigation.” Watch the video below for more from the final game of cat and mouse.

When Season 4 begins, “Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a ‘monster,'” BBC America teases. “Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.” The series also stars Kim Bodnia.

Laura Neal has taken over as lead writer (following Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote). Joining Neal as executive producers are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, and Oh.

Killing Eve, Fourth and Final Season Premiere, Sunday, February 27, 8/7c, BBC America & AMC+