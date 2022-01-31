TV Adaptation of EA’s ‘American McGee’s Alice’ Game in Development

X-Men writer David Hayter is set to helm a TV adaptation of the popular Electronic Arts video game American McGee’s Alice, based on Lewis Carroll’s literary classic Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Ted Field’s Radar Pictures bought the rights to the action-adventure game and will develop the adaptation in partnership with Abandon Entertainment. Hayter, who penned the likes of X-Men, X-Men 2, Watchmen, The Scorpion King, and Netflix’s Warrior Nun, is on board as writer and producer.

American McGee’s Alice is a 2000 third-person video game developed by Rogue Entertainment under the direction of designer American James McGee and published under EA Games. The game, and its sequel Alice: Madness Returns, are inspired by Carroll’s novels Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass and presents a dark and violent version of the setting.

In a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter), Hayter said, “American McGee’s Alice and Alice: Madness Returns game series is a groundbreaking reimagining of the classic tale. It takes you into the heart of a corrupted Wonderland and throws light into shadowy corners the world has never seen. I am beyond excited to bring this world of madness and wonder to a global audience.”

The TV series is expected to follow the story of the games, with Alice undergoing treatment in a psychiatric clinic after her family is killed in a house fire. She is eventually summoned to Wonderland, which has become a broken and gory world. It’s up to Alice to restore order while finding out more about the death of her parents.

“David Hayter brings imagination, experience, and stealth sneaking skills gained through successful missions in film, TV, and video games – a unique combination sure to make this adventure into Wonderland a successful one for the franchise and the fans,” McGee said in a statement (via THR). “I am excited to be working with him and know the Alice fans will welcome him with mad affection.”

No broadcaster or streaming platform has yet been attached to the in-development series.

