Find the halo, win the war.

Well, at least that’s what the official trailer for Paramount+’s highly anticipated new series tells us (and makes us think of Heroes‘ “Save the cheerleader, save the world”). Along with that new look, Halo now has a premiere date — Thursday, March 24 — as revealed during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game. Based on the iconic Xbox franchise, the series dramatizes an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, weaving deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure, and a richly imagined vision of the future.

The new trailer offers a look at “humanity’s best weapon,” introducing Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber), who was enhanced and trained for the purpose of winning this war, along with the other Spartans who are the only effective weapons against the Covenant. But, as the new preview (below) asks, “What does one do with a super human you’re not sure you can trust?”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Halo also stars Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted, and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super soldiers, and Jen Taylor as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race. The cast includes Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, and Danny Sapani. Joining as original characters are Ryan McParland, Burn Gorman, and Fiona O’Shaughnessy.

Halo is produced by Showtime in partnership with 343 Industries, along with Amblin Television. Serving as executive producers are Steven Kane, alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor, and Bonnie Ross are executive producers for 343 Industries.

Halo, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 24, Paramount+