Adam Brody Joins Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan in ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’

The star-studded cast of FX on Hulu’s Fleishman Is in Trouble continues to grow. The O.C.’s Adam Brody will join Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan, and Claire Danes in the upcoming limited drama series, based on the book of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akner.

The series will follow Eisenberg’s recently divorced Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg) as he dives into the world of online dating following his split from ex-wife Rachel (Danes). Just as things are looking up, Rachel mysteriously disappears, leaving Toby to handle their three kids by himself. Caplan will play Toby’s best friend Libby, whom he reconnects with following his divorce. Libby will also serve as the show’s narrator.

Announced today, Brody will play Toby and Libby’s friend, Seth (no, not Seth Cohen). Best known for his turn on the hit series The O.C., Brody’s recent television credits include StartUp, Curfew, fellow FX on Hulu series Mrs. America, and ABC’s Single Parents, on which he guest-starred alongside his real-life wife, Leighton Meester.

In 2020, he played Abe Applebaum in the film The Kid Detective, and is set to reprise his role as the older, super-powered version of Jack Dylan Grazer’s Freddy in the 2023-set Shazam! sequel, Fury of the Gods.

Also announced to be joining the show’s cast are Maxim Jasper Swinton and Meara Mahoney Gross as Toby’s children Solly and Hanna, respectively. Author Brodesser-Akner will make her TV debut, serving as the series’ screenwriter and executive producer alongside Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Susannah Grant. Co-directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris will also executive produce.

Fleishman Is in Trouble, Series Premiere, TBA, Hulu