Jesse Eisenberg Joins Lizzy Caplan in FX’s ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ For Hulu

Jesse Eisenberg is set to play Toby Fleishman in the highly-anticipated limited series adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling novel, Fleishman Is in Trouble.

Eisenberg joins Lizzy Caplan in the FX for Hulu domestic drama that centers on a newly-estranged couple. As Toby (Eisenberg) re-enters the dating world via app, his former wife Rachel takes off and leaves him with their three children. Caplan will play Toby’s friend Libby whom he reconnects with after his split; Libby also narrates the series.

The production schedule for Fleishman is reportedly why original cast member Caplan will not join the Party Down revival on Starz. Caplan will also be starring in Paramount+’s Fatal Attraction.

Fleishman author Brodesser-Akner is slated to make her TV writing debut as screenwriter for the series. She will also executive produce the adaptation, alongside Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant, and co-directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

Fleishman Is in Trouble, Series Premiere, Upcoming, Hulu