‘Space Force’ Crew Faces New Challenges in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

“Whatever happens on the moon, stays on the moon!” Steve Carell’s General Mark R. Naird and the rest of the Space Force crew are back for a new season of extraterrestrial misadventures, premiering on Netflix on February 18.

“Season 2 of Space Force picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges,” states the streamer’s description. “Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure…? Space Force is only human after all.”

“General Naird, it’s been suggested that you are unstable, incompetent, fragile, eccentric, indecisive, and potentially treasonous,” warns guest star Tim Meadows as the new Secretary of Defense. “You have five months to prove yourself or POTUS will install alternative command.”

While the team is still up to their fair share of fun (à la hallway chair racing, watching jump scare videos, testing virtual reality headsets, and more), General Naird makes it clear that “Space Force isn’t going anywhere.”

Returning with Carell as series regulars for the seven brand-new episodes are cast members John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang, and Don Lake. Showrunners Greg Daniels and Norm Hiscock serve as executive producers with Carell, Howard Klein, Brent Forrester, and Ken Kwapis.

“We are back in the game,” declares Malkovich’s Dr. Adrian Mallory.

Space Force, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, February 18, Netflix