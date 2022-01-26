‘Abbott Elementary’ Becomes ABC’s First Comedy Debut to Quadruple Its Ratings

Abbott Elementary is making the grade and setting a record at ABC as the freshman comedy became the network’s first to debut with quadruple ratings.

This means that the series premiere episode has garnered four times the ratings since it first aired on the network. Helmed by creator, writer, and star Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary debuted in December to a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, pulling in 2.79 million viewers.

In the 35 days following Abbott Elementary‘s arrival though, the premiere episode has pulled in astronomic ratings across ABC’s linear and digital platforms. The 300% bump gave the debut a 2.4 rating among viewers 18-49 with a total of 7.1 million viewers. This increase from live-plus-same-day ratings to its MP35 (multiplatform 35 day) performance marks ABC’s largest percentage growth for any new comedy premiere.

The series has clearly connected with viewers as it tells the story of a group of teachers working with an out-of-touch principal in one of Philadelphia’s disadvantaged public schools. Facing various challenges, these dedicated individuals use their academic and street savvy to give their students the best education and experience possible with plenty of laughs along the way.

Joining Brunson in the cast for the mockumentary style program are Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, and Chris Perfetti. Since Abbott Elementary‘s premiere, the series has been the top show in its hour on the primetime lineup, besting shows like FBI: International and Our Kind of People.

Stay tuned to see if this hit comedy can continue its TV reign on Tuesdays and catch up on previously-aired episodes on Hulu now.

Abbott Elementary, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC